Tauck to Launch Two New Riverboats in France in 2026

Tauck will introduce two yet-to-be-named riverboats to its fleet in spring 2026, following construction in Serbia and The Netherlands, according to a press release.

The first vessel, measuring 135 meters, will sail the Rhone River and accommodate up to 130 guests in 68 cabins, including 22 300-sq. ft. suites on the Diamond Deck and 34 225-sq. ft. cabins on the Ruby Deck.

The second ship, a 125-meter vessel, will operate on the River Seine with a capacity for up to 124 guests, featuring 20 suites on the Diamond Deck and 30 cabins on the Ruby Deck. Both newbuilds will offer Category 1 cabins that are 20 percent larger than those on Tauck’s existing riverboats. Additionally, the single supplement for solo travelers in these cabins will be waived on all sailings, the company stated.

Tauck CEO Dan Mahar said: “With our two new riverboats, we’ll continue to prioritize our guests’ comfort and the quality of their onboard experience, rather than following the industry norm of maximizing revenue by maximizing passenger capacity.”

“Other lines’ 135-meter ships carry a full 46 percent more people than Tauck’s riverboats, and you simply can’t provide the same service or quality of experience with nearly half as many guests.”

Mahar highlighted that Tauck aims to enhance the river cruise experience by intentionally accommodating fewer guests on its two new riverboats, with roomier cabins—80 percent of which will be 225 square feet or larger. He added that this strategy ensures less crowded public areas, fostering a relaxed and intimate onboard ambiance that promotes camaraderie among guests.

The itineraries cover all shore excursions, gratuities, onboard beverages (including wine, beer and spirits), and airport transfers, among other amenities.

“We’ve been listening carefully to what our guests have been saying, and to feedback from the Tauck Cruise Directors and Tauck Director guides who work aboard our riverboats, and we’re reimagining our public spaces with some fresh and fun innovations,” added Mahar. “We have some wonderful enhancements in the works, and we’re looking forward to revealing more of our plans in the coming months.”

The announcement comes as the company is concluding a record year for its European river cruises, reporting double-digit growth in passenger levels compared to last year. Earlier this month, Tauck opened preliminary bookings for its 2026 river cruises.