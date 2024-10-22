Swan Hellenic Unveils 2025 Explore Space at Sea Series

Swan Hellenic has announced the lineup of scientists joining its 2025 Explore Space at Sea Series in partnership with the SETI Institute. This series offers guests unique insights into astronomy, astrophysics, astrobiology and planetary science, focusing on the search for extraterrestrial life.

Patrizia Iantorno, chief commercial officer of Swan Hellenic, said: “We’re very proud to unveil our 2025 Explore Space at Sea cruises with our partners at SETI, offering nine very different opportunities for curious minds to see what others don’t, both on Earth and beyond.”

The nine scientists joining Swan Hellenic sailings in 2025 are: