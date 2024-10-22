Swan Hellenic Unveils 2025 Explore Space at Sea Series

Swan Hellenic has announced the lineup of scientists joining its 2025 Explore Space at Sea Series in partnership with the SETI Institute. This series offers guests unique insights into astronomy, astrophysics, astrobiology and planetary science, focusing on the search for extraterrestrial life.
Patrizia Iantorno, chief commercial officer of Swan Hellenic, said: “We’re very proud to unveil our 2025 Explore Space at Sea cruises with our partners at SETI, offering nine very different opportunities for curious minds to see what others don’t, both on Earth and beyond.”
The nine scientists joining Swan Hellenic sailings in 2025 are:
- Sylvia Earle: Marine biologist and ocean explorer dedicated to ocean conservation. She will be on the Caribbean Expedition aboard the Oceania Nautica, sailing from January 10 to January 24, 2025, leading discussions on marine conservation strategies and offering exclusive workshops on underwater exploration techniques.
- David Attenborough: Celebrated broadcaster and natural historian known for raising awareness about ocean conservation. He will join the Mediterranean Discovery on the Renaissance Explorer, sailing from February 5 to February 19, 2025, providing presentations about marine ecosystems and the importance of conservation efforts.
- Enric Sala: Marine ecologist and National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence focusing on marine reserves and biodiversity. He will participate in the South Pacific Research aboard the Pacific Voyager, sailing from March 1 to March 15, 2025, sharing insights on sustainable fishing practices and engaging guests in field studies.
- Francesca Santoro: Climate scientist studying the impacts of climate change on ocean ecosystems. She will be part of the Arctic Exploration on the Frozen Odyssey, sailing from April 5 to April 19, 2025, offering lectures on climate science and its implications for marine life, along with Q&A sessions.
- John Dunne: Climate scientist at NOAA specializing in oceanic carbon cycling. He will join the Atlantic Research aboard the Nautical Discovery, sailing from May 10 to May 24, 2025, conducting interactive discussions on oceanic carbon cycles and climate change impacts.
- Nancy Knowlton: Marine biologist recognized for her work on coral reef ecosystems. She will participate in the Coral Reef Expedition on the Reef Explorer, sailing from June 15 to June 29, 2025, offering workshops on coral reef conservation and leading snorkeling excursions to explore marine habitats.
- Carl Safina: Conservationist emphasizing the interplay between human activity and ocean ecosystems. He will be on the Coastal Ecosystems Expedition aboard the Coastal Voyager, sailing from July 10 to July 24, 2025, providing presentations on sustainable fishing practices and discussing the impacts of human activity on coastal environments.
- Lisa Levin: Biological oceanographer studying deep-sea ecosystems and climate change responses. She will participate in the Deep-Sea Research on the Deep Explorer, sailing from August 1 to August 15, 2025, offering lectures on deep-sea ecosystems and engaging guests in hands-on research activities.
- Scott Doney: Oceanographer specializing in the effects of climate change on ocean chemistry and ecosystems. He will join the Polar Exploration aboard the Icebreaker, sailing from September 5 to September 19, 2025, leading discussions on ocean chemistry changes and climate impacts on polar regions.