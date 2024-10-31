Swan Hellenic Unveils 2025-26 Itineraries with 34 Unique Destinations

Swan Hellenic announced its final 2025-26 itineraries, featuring cruises to 34 unique destinations, according to a press release.

Among these is Hermanus, South Africa, a town southeast of Cape Town that no cruise company has previously visited.

The SH Diana will make its inaugural call in Hermanus in November 2025 and return in 2026, giving guests the opportunity to explore the area’s landscapes, marine life, fishing village and old harbor.

Highlights include expeditions to the Fernkloof Nature Reserve in the Kleinrivier Mountains and a 12 km cliffside pathway offering views of seasonal whale migrations and penguin colonies.

The announcement coincides with SH Vega’s arrival in Brazil, where it will explore Trancoso, Itacaré, Morro de São Paulo and the Abrolhos Archipelago for the first time.

The Abrolhos Archipelago is an uninhabited area known for its rich marine ecosystem and vegetation.

Guests will have a chance to visit these Brazilian destinations in 2025, with additional stops along the coast planned for 2026.

In addition to Brazil and South Africa, Swan Hellenic’s 2025-26 itineraries feature eight exclusive destinations not visited by other cruise lines, including Vaeroy in Norway, Donana National Park in Spain, and several sites in Gabon.

Additional highlights include Kalso in the Faroe Islands, Pantelleria Island in Italy and unique Amazon locations, among others.