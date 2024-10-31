Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Swan Hellenic Unveils 2025-26 Itineraries with 34 Unique Destinations

Swan Hellenic in Antarctica

Swan Hellenic announced its final 2025-26 itineraries, featuring cruises to 34 unique destinations, according to a press release.

Among these is Hermanus, South Africa, a town southeast of Cape Town that no cruise company has previously visited.

The SH Diana will make its inaugural call in Hermanus in November 2025 and return in 2026, giving guests the opportunity to explore the area’s landscapes, marine life, fishing village and old harbor.

Highlights include expeditions to the Fernkloof Nature Reserve in the Kleinrivier Mountains and a 12 km cliffside pathway offering views of seasonal whale migrations and penguin colonies.

The announcement coincides with SH Vega’s arrival in Brazil, where it will explore Trancoso, Itacaré, Morro de São Paulo and the Abrolhos Archipelago for the first time.

The Abrolhos Archipelago is an uninhabited area known for its rich marine ecosystem and vegetation.

Guests will have a chance to visit these Brazilian destinations in 2025, with additional stops along the coast planned for 2026.

In addition to Brazil and South Africa, Swan Hellenic’s 2025-26 itineraries feature eight exclusive destinations not visited by other cruise lines, including Vaeroy in Norway, Donana National Park in Spain, and several sites in Gabon.

Additional highlights include Kalso in the Faroe Islands, Pantelleria Island in Italy and unique Amazon locations, among others.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.