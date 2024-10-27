Swan Hellenic North America Expands its Sales Team

Swan Hellenic North America has announced the expansion of its sales team to support growth, particularly through its partnership with the Virtuoso Network of travel advisors.

Kelly Predmesky has been promoted to director of national accounts, where she will manage daily sales and marketing strategies while serving as the primary contact for Virtuoso and other consortium accounts, ensuring they receive the attention they need.

Mark Spillane has joined Swan Hellenic as the new director of Eastern USA sales, filling Predmesky’s previous position. With extensive experience in the cruise industry, Spillane most recently served as Director of Expedition Sales for Seabourn and previously held the same role at Crystal. He also worked at Silversea under Cheryl Topalian, who is now Swan Hellenic NA’s Director of Operations.

Joe Maloney, vice president of sales, North America, said: “I’m very proud of our North America team. These changes will enable us to deliver even more focused partner support and customer service, advancing our high-end reputation as the pioneers of cultural expedition cruising.”

In his role, Spillane will focus on developing travel agency sales in the Eastern US. He will collaborate with Predmesky to enhance sales with Virtuoso throughout North America and Canada. This teamwork will also include Eric Bacon, director of sales for the Western US and Canada, and Rolf Logan, director of sales for North America Groups, who will continue to concentrate on their respective regions