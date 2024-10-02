Steve Smotrys Named HX Managing Director for Americas

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) has announced the appointment of Steve Smotrys as managing director and senior vice president of commercial for HX in the Americas, according to a press release.

Smotrys brings decades of experience and a strong track record in driving commercial sales and building partnerships. In his new role, Smotrys will manage all aspects of HX’s commercial and sales operations, overseeing a team of business development managers across the U.S. and Canada. He will report directly to Alex Delamere-White, chief commercial officer for HX, and will begin in mid-October.

As MD & SVP of Commercial, Smotrys will lead efforts to grow trade sales in the U.S. and Canada. His deep industry expertise will be key in developing relationships and delivering innovative solutions that address the needs of travel advisors and partners.

“We are excited to welcome Steve to our team,” said Delamere-White. “Steve’s leadership and vision will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our presence in the Americas and drive our growth strategy forward. With his expertise, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and enhance our partnerships even further in this key market. As Steve takes the helm for important areas such as our trade sales, I’m confident the company is poised to achieve significant milestones in the coming years.”

Smotrys added: “I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for the company. I look forward to working closely with our team and partners to unlock new avenues for growth and innovation in the Americas and beyond. I’m looking forward to delivering exceptional travel experiences and building lasting relationships in the industry.”