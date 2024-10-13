Twitter Facebook Linkedin
SRSA Sets Goal to Attract 19 Million Tourists by 2030

Jeddah

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), in partnership with the Ministry of Investment, has published a report titled “Invest in Coastal Tourism,” which highlights the role of coastal tourism in advancing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, according to a press release.

The report details how the sector contributes to economic diversification, investment attraction, income generation and job creation. It also highlights the need for marine environmental protection to ensure long-term sustainability for future generations.

The SRSA aims to develop a thriving coastal tourism sector in the Red Sea, targeting a contribution of 85 billion riyals to the GDP by 2030. This initiative seeks to capture 30 percent of the Kingdom’s leisure tourism market and 40 percent of total entertainment spending, attract 19 million tourists and create over 210,000 jobs.

Aligned with its initiatives, SRSA encourages investment in maritime and navigational tourism, providing administrative, technical and advisory support to investors, particularly small and medium enterprises. This approach aims to enhance coastal tourism and position the Red Sea as a premier global destination.

The report can be viewed here.

