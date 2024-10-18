Sky Princess Completes Five Years of Service

The fourth ship in Princess Cruises’ Royal class, the Sky Princess, is completing five years of service for Princess Cruises this month.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 3,660-guest vessel was delivered to the company on Oct. 15, 2019.

Following a pre-inaugural cruise, the Sky Princess started its maiden season on Oct. 20, 2019, with a seven-night cruise to the Mediterranean.

Sailing from Piraeus to Barcelona, the itinerary featured visits to destinations in Montenegro, Greece and Italy.

The ship then offered a fall season in Southern Europe before repositioning to the Caribbean for a series of winter cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale.

After arriving in North America in early December, the Sky Princess was christened in a special ceremony at Port Everglades.

As a tribute to the pioneering women of the U.S. Space Program, Princess chose two women from NASA, Captain Kay Hire and engineer Frances “Poppy” Northcutt, as godmothers of the vessel.

According to Princess, the Sky was the first ship designed from the ground up to offer the company’s MedallionClass services.

With a modified design, the vessel introduced new features to the Royal class, including the largest balconies at sea.

Measuring approximately 1,000 square feet of balcony space each, the Sky Suites are located on the top deck of the ship and can accommodate up to five guests each.

Currently serving the British market, the Sky Princess is offering a series of cruises out of Southampton to destinations in Northern Europe and the Canaries, as well as Canada and New England.

In late November, the vessel is scheduled to cross the Atlantic for another seasonal cruise program in the Caribbean.

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the ship offers seven-night cruises that also sail to Princess Cruises’ private island destination in the Bahamas, Princess Cays.

From late March to late October 2025, the vessel returns to Southampton for a summer season in Europe and the UK.