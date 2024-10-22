Silversea Opens Sales For 160 New 2026 Voyages

Silversea has opened sales for its 2026 collection, featuring over 160 ocean voyages to more than 150 destinations across 33 countries, according to a press release.

Highlights include five new destinations and visits to 99 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The itineraries are designed to align with major global events, such as the Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, the Monaco Grand Prix, fall foliage in Canada and New England and the D-Day Commemoration in Normandy. In addition to a new Grand Voyage in the Mediterranean, the collection offers shorter, combinable trips for flexibility, allowing travelers to extend their experiences.

For the first time, all Silversea ships will also feature immersive shore-based culinary experiences as part of the brand’s S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste) program.

“Showcasing the range and depth of the experiences on offer with Silversea, we’re delighted to open general sales on over 160 new ocean voyages to more than 150 destinations for 2026,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“Utilizing our destination expertise, honed over 30 years, we have curated these sailings to coincide with many of the world’s most iconic events and experiences, connecting guests with the beating cultural heartbeat of each region and providing the most enriching journeys available in experiential luxury travel. Among the voyage collection’s highlights, both of our new Nova-class ships, Silver Nova and Silver Ray, will welcome guests in the Mediterranean, undertaking 50 voyages to illustrate the authentic beauty of this iconic region in Silversea’s signature style.”

Silversea’s 2026 Grand Voyage Mediterranean aboard the Silver Spirit will visit 40 destinations across 12 countries over 50 days, starting from Lisbon on September 18 and concluding in Athens on November 7.

The itinerary includes three overnight stays in Malaga, Livorno, and Istanbul, and will explore 48 UNESCO World Heritage sites. Guests will explore destinations such as Casablanca, Rome, Naples and the Adriatic, as well as the Greek Isles. Additionally, two exclusive cultural events will take place in Istanbul and Florence.

In 2026, Silversea will operate 102 voyages in the Mediterranean, with six ships, including the Nova-class Silver Nova and Silver Ray, sailing to 79 destinations like Saint Tropez, Portofino, and Rijeka. Guests can enjoy immersive experiences like the Monaco Grand Prix and S.A.L.T.-themed culinary excursions.

For Northern Europe and the British Isles, the Silver Dawn and Silver Spirit will offer 25 voyages, visiting 52 destinations from May to October, including capital cities like Stockholm and Copenhagen, as well as smaller gems.

In Alaska, Silversea will operate 30 voyages between May and September aboard the Silver Moon and Silver Whisper, visiting 13 destinations like Valdez and Juneau. Guests can experience nature and wildlife, with excursions to places like Mendenhall Glacier and Denali National Park.

In Canada and New England, the Silver Shadow will sail four fall foliage voyages between September and November, showcasing 10 destinations, including Charlottetown and Halifax, with extended stays in port.