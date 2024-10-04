Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Silver Nova Makes Maiden Call to Tokyo

Silver Nova in Tokyo

Silversea’s Silver Nova sailed into the Port of Tokyo for the first time on Tuesday, October 1.

Local officials welcomed the ship with a plaque exchange with the ship’s officers.

The Silver Nova arrived in Tokyo while sailing its 18-night voyage which departed from Vancouver, Canada on September 12, exploring Ketchikan, Alaska; Juneau, Alaska; Skagway, Alaska; Sitka, Alaska; Kodiak, Alaska; Kushiro, Japan; Hakodate, Japan; and Miyakojima, Japan before ending the journey in Tokyo.

The 2023-built ship will now operate a series of sailings discovering Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea, among other destinations before it heads to Australia and New Zealand for the winter.

 

