Silver Nova Makes Maiden Call to Tokyo

Silversea’s Silver Nova sailed into the Port of Tokyo for the first time on Tuesday, October 1.

Local officials welcomed the ship with a plaque exchange with the ship’s officers.

The Silver Nova arrived in Tokyo while sailing its 18-night voyage which departed from Vancouver, Canada on September 12, exploring Ketchikan, Alaska; Juneau, Alaska; Skagway, Alaska; Sitka, Alaska; Kodiak, Alaska; Kushiro, Japan; Hakodate, Japan; and Miyakojima, Japan before ending the journey in Tokyo.

The 2023-built ship will now operate a series of sailings discovering Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea, among other destinations before it heads to Australia and New Zealand for the winter.