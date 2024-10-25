Shanghai Cruise Summit to Feature Industry Leaders, Major Ports

The 2024 Shanghai International Cruise Summit (SICS) will be held between Nov. and Nov. 9 in Shanghai’s Baoshan District.

The location is also home to Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal, one of the largest homeports in China.

According to its organizers, the Asia-Pacific region was the fastest-growing cruise market before the pandemic and is now focused on its restart.

The reshaping of local cruise operations is the main theme of the 2024 Shanghai International Cruise Summit, the organizers added.

The event is expected to receive over 350 participants, including executives from cruise companies based in China, government officials, port authorities, tourism promotion agencies, travel advisors, and media members.

One of the highlights of the program is the industry leaders panel, which will feature Ben Bouldin, President of Royal Caribbean International China; Helen Huang, President of MSC Cruises China; Liu Hui, CEO of Adora Cruises; and Li Ming, General Manager of China Cruises Limited.

The executives will discuss opportunities and challenges faced by industry players, as well as critical issues in the business and operational environments.

Other items on the agenda include discussions about shipbuilding, sustainability, service and industry supply.

A forum on destination experiences will feature representatives from different cruise ports in Asia, including Busan and Jeju, South Korea; Hong Kong; Singapore; and Shanghai, China.

The event’s program also includes a tour of Shanghai International Cruise Port on Nov. 9, as well as a sightseeing excursion in Baoshan.

The 2024 Shanghai International Cruise Summit will be hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, along with the Shanghai Municipal Transport Commission, Shanghai Municipal Culture and Tourism Administration and Shanghai Baoshan District Government.

The event is organized by Shanghai Wusongkou Culture and Tourism Investment Group with support from China News Development, Royal Caribbean International, Eaton Cordis Hotel and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.