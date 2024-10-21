Seabourn Cruise to Ends with Different Port

Seabourn had to adjust the current cruise of the Seabourn Venture due to a drought in the Amazon River.

According to a statement sent to guests, the expedition that sailed from Barbados on Oct. 14, 2024, has now wrapped up in Belém, Brazil.

The sailing was initially scheduled to conclude in Manaus, a Brazilian port located nearly 1,300 kilometers away from Belém.

“As you may be aware, the Amazon basin is currently experiencing a severe drought that has brought river levels to record lows,” Seabourn said.

“Following a comprehensive assessment of the nautical conditions of the upper Amazon River, and in conjunction with the information and feedback from local experts, we have determined the water depth is not sufficient for the Seabourn Venture to reach Manaus for your scheduled disembarkation,” the company continued.

In addition to changing the end port, Seabourn also had to change a part of the itinerary of the expedition.

While a visit to Parintins was advanced by two days, the ship will now spend four days cruising on the Amazon River.

The new itinerary also includes an overnight in Belém before the end of the cruise on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

“The updated voyage plan will continue to deliver a world-class Amazon exploration. The themes of your voyage and the spirit of the experience we planned to offer you have not changed,” Seabourn explained.

As a gesture of appreciation for the understanding of the passengers, the company is offering a non-refundable $1,000 onboard credit per suite.

Seabourn said that guests who booked flights via Seabourn’s Flight Ease air program will have their port-cruise travel arrangements automatically updated to reflect the change.

The company also promised to reimburse reasonable expenses incurred by guests with independent travel arrangements.

“We understand the change in disembarkation port may cause you to incur unexpected expenses, such as air fees,” Seabourn said.