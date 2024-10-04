Scenic: Exclusive Incentives for National Plan a Cruise Month

Scenic Group is celebrating National Plan a Cruise Month with a campaign that offers travel advisors incentives, bonuses and exclusive deals for their clients, according to a press release.

Running from October 1 to November 3, 2024, the offer also includes a chance to win a complimentary familiarization cruise.

“This National Plan a Cruise Month campaign is an extension of Scenic Group’s ‘Partners in Travel’ program, which underscores our unwavering commitment to travel advisors,” said Elizabeth Fettes, vice president of sales, Scenic Group USA. “Our advisors are the backbone of our success, and we’re confident their clients will be captivated by the unforgettable experiences Scenic and Emerald Cruises provide. That’s why we continuously go above and beyond to offer meaningful incentives and steadfast support, especially during National Plan a Cruise Month, when so many discerning travelers are looking for their next adventure.”

The company is offering bonus commissions and a grand prize opportunity during National Plan a Cruise Month:

Group Booking Incentives: Advisors who create a group quote will receive a $25 bonus commission, redeemable via gift card. Confirm five group bookings by December 31, 2024, for an additional $100 bonus, and ten or more group bookings for an extra $250 per group.

FIT Bonuses: Advisors making individual bookings will earn a $25 bonus for each booking after a minimum of three deposited bookings.

Grand Prize: The top two advisors with the highest number of deposited bookings (minimum of five) between October 1 and November 3, 2024, will win a complimentary FAM cruise for two. One winner will sail on a Scenic river cruise, and the other on an Emerald Cruises river sailing, each experiencing exceptional onboard services following the ASTA River Cruise Expo. Winners are responsible for flights and transfers.

Alongside travel advisor rewards, Scenic Group is offering deals for clients. Clients booking 2025 departures can take advantage of Scenic and Emerald Cruises’ Q4 promotions, which include two-for-1 fares on select sailings, free airfare, or additional savings if airfare is not needed. Special savings on select departures provide added value for guests. Additionally, clients who secure a 2025 departure during this period will receive a complimentary Flexible Booking Plan.