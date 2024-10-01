San Diego and Holland America Launch 2024-25 Cruise Season

The Port of San Diego is kicking off its 2024-25 cruise season in partnership with longtime homeport collaborator, Holland America Line.

This season will feature 75 voyages and is anticipated to welcome 265,000 passengers to the region by the time it concludes in the spring.

“We are thrilled to kick off our cruise season here in San Diego with our long-time homeport partner, Holland America,” said Commissioner Sid Voorakkara, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “Together, we will create unforgettable experiences for travelers while showcasing the beauty of San Diego Bay and its waterfront. On behalf of the Port of San Diego, I would like to welcome both new and returning guests making calls to San Diego this season.”

“We love sailing from San Diego and are thrilled to kick off the 2024/2025 cruise season. Starting today, our guests will be able to explore the Pacific Coast, Mexico, the Panama Canal, Hawaii and even traverse the gems of the South Pacific,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Additionally, before they set sail, many will spend time in sunny San Diego: each time a ship calls here, our guests and crew spend nearly $378,000 while in port—this season, that’s an approximate $11.3 million directly infused into the local economy.”

This year’s lineup includes longtime Port partners such as Holland America Line and Disney Cruise Line, along with Princess Cruises, Viking Cruises and Silversea Cruises, among others. Making their debut in San Diego this season are the Viking Neptune and Viking Sea.