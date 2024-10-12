Saint Lucia Tourism Appoints Louis Lewis as CEO

The Board of Directors of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has appointed Louis Lewis as chief executive officer, effective October 1, 2024, according to a press release.

Lewis previously held the position of CEO and Director of Tourism at the Saint Lucia Tourist Board for nine years, prior to its rebranding as the SLTA in 2017. During his tenure, Lewis played a key role in strengthening the organization’s brand, increasing airlift, and driving demand for Saint Lucia. Most recently, he served as CEO of the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) for five years.

In his new role, Lewis will oversee all aspects of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Chairman of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Thaddeus M. Antoine said: “We are excited to welcome Louis to the helm. His extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal leader for our next phase of tourism development. We are confident in his ability to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Lewis added:, “I am honored to lead the esteemed Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. This position allows me to return to my roots, and I am eager to bring my professional experience, resources and networks to a dynamic team. My focus will be on deepening our connection to the tourism trade, enhancing our destination’s appeal and enriching the visitor experience. This appointment offers me a deep sense of personal fulfillment, as it enables me to give back to my homeland through the vital industry of tourism. Together, we can turn challenges into opportunities and continue to elevate Saint Lucia’s standing as a premier global destination.”

Antoine expressed appreciation for former CEO Lorine Charles-St. Jules’ leadership, highlighting her role in guiding the SLTA through a pandemic recovery. During her tenure, the organization secured 13 awards, revamped the diaspora marketing strategy with the Lucian Links Program and integrated more cultural elements into the island’s marketing efforts.