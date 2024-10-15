Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Saguenay Welcomes 600,000th Passenger

On October 8, 2024, Saguenay celebrated a milestone by welcoming its 600,000th passenger aboard Holland America’s Volendam, according to a press release.

The milestone marks Holland America’s 71st call in the port since 2006. The Volendam arrived carrying 1,432 passengers and 647 crew members during its third visit this year.

“Welcoming our 600,000th passenger is a historic moment for Saguenay. It not only shows the appeal of our beautiful region, but also our commitment to offering cruise goers a memorable experience,” said Priscilla Nemey, CEO of Promotion Saguenay.

That same day, the port also hosted the Insignia and Nautica, bringing the total number of passengers and crew to 4,250 for the season.

The port is set to welcome a total of 80 ships by October 30.

