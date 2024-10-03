Royal Caribbean’s New Ship Floats Out in Finland

The new Star of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International was recently floated out of the building dock, touching water for the first time at Meyer Turku.

The ship is slated to enter service next summer, sailing from Port Canaveral starting in August.

To mark the float out, a maritime tradition, complete with a shot from a cannon took place in the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, to celebrate 19 months of work put in by the thousands behind Star’s construction. Then the drydock was filled with 92 million gallons of water – an overnight process that took nearly nine hours, according to a statement.

From the drydock to the water, how the moment unfolded can be seen here.