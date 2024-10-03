Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Royal Caribbean’s New Ship Floats Out in Finland

Star of the Seas

The new Star of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International was recently floated out of the building dock, touching water for the first time at Meyer Turku.

The ship is slated to enter service next summer, sailing from Port Canaveral starting in August.

To mark the float out, a maritime tradition, complete with a shot from a cannon  took place in the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, to celebrate 19 months of work put in by the thousands behind Star’s construction. Then the drydock was filled with 92 million gallons of water – an overnight process that took nearly nine hours, according to a statement.

From the drydock to the water, how the moment unfolded can be seen here.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.