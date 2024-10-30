Royal Caribbean’s Icon Set to Use Shore Power in Miami in November

Royal Caribbean Group’s Icon of the Seas will make history next week at PortMiami when it plugs into the port’s brand new shore power system.

“Icon will start utilizing shore power at Port of Miami next week,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group.

An ambitious shore power program at PortMiami has seen the port add the ability for ships to plug in to its terminals.

With the world’s largest shipping plugging in as soon as early November, it marks one of many environmental initiatives by Royal Caribbean Group.

Liberty also pointed to the Celebrity Xcel, which debuts late next year and will be the company’s first methanol capable ship. Liberty called the ship an important milestone in the company’s energy transition.

One other event he pointed to was the trans-Atlantic crossing of the Utopia of the Seas, which took place this past summer as the ship was able to use bio-LNG.