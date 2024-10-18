Royal Caribbean to Raise Daily Gratuities

Royal Caribbean International is raising its daily gratuity charges starting on November 1, 2024, according to a statement sent to travel advisors.

The daily gratuity charges will increase from $18.00 per day to $18.50 per guest, per day for regular staterooms, including Junior Suites.

With the increase, passengers staying in suites will now pay $21.00 per guest per day, instead of $20.50 per guest per day.

The daily gratuity is shared among dining, bar and culinary staff, stateroom attendants, and other hotel service teams, Royal Caribbean said.

Passengers have the opportunity to pre-pay their gratuities at the current rate before it increases on November 1, 2024, the company added.

After that date, if they prefer to pay onboard, the gratuity charge will be applied to their account at the new rate.

While the daily charges increase, other onboard gratuity policies remain the same, Royal Caribbean added.

An 18 percent gratuity will be automatically added to purchases for bar service beverages, room service, mini-bar items and specialty dining.

For spa and beauty salon services, Royal Caribbean automatically charges a 20 percent gratuity for purchases.

The charges are itemized on their receipts at the end of each purchase, the company explained in its statement.

Royal Caribbean’s daily gratuity charges had last been adjusted in November 2013. At the time, regular cabin charges were increased from $16.00 to $18.00 per day per guest, while suite charges increased from $18.50 to $20.50 per guest per day.

In April 2023, Carnival Cruise Line also raised its daily gratuities for cruises departing from the United States and Europe.

The charges for both standard staterooms and suites were increased by $1.50, with passengers staying in regular cabins now paying $16 per guest per day. Those traveling in suites are currently paying $18 per guest per day.