Royal Caribbean to Offer Cruises to Africa in 2025

Royal Caribbean International is set to offer cruises to Africa onboard the Voyager of the Seas in late 2025.

After canceling two repositioning cruises via the Red Sea and the Middle East earlier this month, the company added new voyages to the African coast and the Indian Ocean to the ship’s schedule.

Sailing from Spain to South Africa, the first cruise departs from the port of Barcelona on October 27, 2025.

Before arriving in Cape Town in mid-November, the 14-night voyage features visits to destinations in Morocco, the Canary Islands, Senegal and Namibia.

The itinerary is highlighted by an overnight stop in Walvis Bay, as well as visits to Dakar and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

From Cape Town, the Voyager of the Seas is set to offer a 17-night cruise to Singapore that sails to ports of call in South Africa, Reunion and Mauritius.

The itinerary features visits to Port Elizabeth, Le Port, and Port Louis, in addition to 11 days cruising in the Indian Ocean.

After arriving in Singapore, the Voyager of the Seas picks up its original schedule, sailing to Brisbane for a winter cruise season in Australia.

Between mid-December 2025 and early April 2026, the 1999-built ship is scheduled to offer a series of three- to nine-night cruises to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands.

Sailing from the Mediterranean to Singapore via the Suez Canal, the Voyager’s original repositioning cruises were canceled in early October.

In a statement sent to booked guests, the company said that the ship was being redeployed to avoid unrest in the Red Sea area.

The 3,430-guest vessel was set to offer a 14-night cruise from Civitavecchia to Dubai, followed by a 14-night voyage from Dubai to Singapore.

In addition to transiting the Suez Canal, the itineraries featured visits to destinations in Italy, Greece, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, India, Thailand and Malaysia.