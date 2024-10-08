Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises to Red Sea and Asia

Royal Caribbean International canceled two cruises onboard the Voyager of the Seas that were scheduled to sail to the Middle East and Asia in November 2025.

According to statements sent to booked guests, the sailings were redeployed to avoid unrest in the Red Sea area.

After exploring all options, the company decided to cancel the Nov. 3 and Nov. 17, 2025, sailings, offering guests alternative options.

Repositioning from the Mediterranean to Australia, the Voyager of the Seas was scheduled to offer a 14-night cruise to the Middle East on Nov. 3, 2025.

Sailing from Civitavecchia to Dubai, the repositioning voyage featured visits to destinations in Italy, Greece, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as a transit of the Suez Canal.

The 3,430-guest ship was then scheduled to offer a 14-night cruise from Dubai to Singapore on Nov. 17, 2025.

Sailing across the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia, the itinerary was highlighted by visits to ports of call in India, Thailand and Malaysia.

“The time and effort you took to plan your cruise is important to us, and we apologize for the inconvenience. Every aspect of your time with us should be enjoyable, so we’ve put together some alternative options that we hope will work for you and those in your party,” Royal Caribbean said.

In addition to opting for full refunds of the fare paid for their bookings, passengers can choose to transfer their reservations to any other Royal Caribbean International sailing.

According to the statement, the company will waive any non-refundable deposit change fees, but guests will be responsible for any difference in pricing for their cruise fare, taxes, fees, gratuities and other non-cruise fare items.

Passengers previously scheduled to embark on the Voyager of the Seas on Nov. 3, 2025, will also be able to transfer their reservations to a trans-Atlantic crossing onboard the Odyssey of the Seas.

Sailing from Civitavecchia to Cape Liberty on Oct. 22, 2025, the 14-night cruise features destinations in Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

The guests’ stateroom category price will either be protected at their original cruise fare or, if lower, reduced to the current cruise fare.

In a similar situation, passengers who were set to embark on the Voyager of the Seas on Nov. 17, 2025, can transfer their bookings to a 13-night trans-Atlantic crossing onboard the Allure of the Seas at no extra cost.

The cruise sails from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 26, 2025, and includes visits to three ports in Spain.

In this case, cruise fares will be adjusted to the new cruise or prorated for the change in sailing nights, with any overage being refunded, the company said.