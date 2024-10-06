Royal Caribbean Announces Exclusive Deals for Select Sailings from Singapore

Royal Caribbean announced exclusive “10.10” deals for select sailings aboard the Anthem of the Seas, arriving in Singapore this November, and Ovation of the Seas, set to arrive in October 2025, according to a press release.

From October 3-13, travelers can book a cruise for two guests at SGD$1,010 on three-night sailings to Penang, Malaysia, departing on November 25, 2024, and December 17, 2024. Additionally, guests will receive a SGD$100 discount when booking other select sailings from Singapore on the Anthem of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas.

The Anthem of the Seas will begin its Singapore debut in November 2024, offering travelers the chance to discover the hidden gems of Southeast Asia with itineraries ranging from three to 10 nights, visiting Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

From October 2025 to March 2026, the Ovation of the Seas will offer three- and eight-night vacations to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Hong Kong. Families can enjoy various onboard experiences at Splashaway Bay, which features slides, water cannons and waterfalls.Onboard, guests can choose from over 15 dining options, ranging from casual bites at Seaplex Doghouse and Sorrento’s Pizza to signature favorites like Wonderland’s cuisine, sushi and sashimi at Izumi and seafood at Fish & Ships.