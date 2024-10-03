Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Rodriguez to Step Down as Atlas Ocean CEO

James Rodriguez

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced that James A. Rodriguez will step down as president and CEO at the end of 2024 to pursue new opportunities, according to a press release.

During his two-year tenure, Rodriguez guided the company through significant growth, elevating the luxury expedition cruising sector and expanding the brand’s presence in North America and globally, the company stated.

 Under Rodriguez’s leadership, Atlas expanded beyond polar expeditions by introducing Epicurean and Cultural Expeditions, which have been well-received by travelers seeking diverse experiences.

Atlas plans to name a new president by the end of the year.

