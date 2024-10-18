Resorts World Announces Keelung Return For 2025

Resorts World Cruises will return to its homeport in Keelung, Taiwan, with the Resorts World One from April 30 to November 9, 2025, following a successful deployment in 2024.

According to a press release, the ship will double its passenger capacity and offer three-, four- and six-day cruises to Japan, including destinations like Okinawa, Kyushu, Honshu and Shikoku. Notably, it will be the first cruise line to depart Keelung on Sundays, offering 15 sailings to Osaka and Kochi, coinciding with the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. Guests will have access to shore excursions, including visits to Kyoto, Wakayama, and Kochi’s cultural and historical sites.

“We would like to thank the Taiwan market for the tremendous support that has led to the strong and positive cruise demand for the Resorts World One for two consecutive years. With the ship returning in 2025, we are committed to further developing the Fly-Cruise segment from across Asia, injecting inbound tourists to cruise from Keelung to Japan pre and post-cruise stay,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

“As our deployments had spurred the overall local economy with cruise passengers, demand for transportation and accommodations, local sourcing of supplies and services, creating job employment opportunities, etc., we look forward to future growth together in 2025.”

Resorts World Cruises will reintroduce itineraries for its 2025 seasonal deployment from Keelung, offering eight six-day cruises to Okinawa and Kyushu, including routes to Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Naha, Nagasaki and Miyakojima. Additionally, there will be four-day Okinawa cruises on select Sundays and three-day weekend getaways to Ishigaki or Miyakojima. Travelers will have the option to combine a stay in Taiwan with a three-, four-, six-, or eight-day cruise to Japan.