Resilient Lady Completes Final Portsmouth Sailing of the Year

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady departed from Portsmouth for the final time this year on Monday, September 30, concluding its summer season, according to a press release.

The series of visits featured a special celebration voyage with Richard Branson onboard to commemorate Virgin’s 50th anniversary, along with a comedy cruise headlined by comedian Russell Howard. In August 2025, Virgin Voyages’ first ship, the Scarlet Lady, will return to sail from Portsmouth.

Each visit from the Resilient Lady generated an estimated £1.5 million in passenger spending, directed towards council services and boosting local tourism.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council Steve Pit said: “Every cruise call to the port is highly valued and a great boost to the city. I know a lot of our residents have been lucky enough to enjoy Resilient Lady’s voyages from Portsmouth to Europe this summer, and her sailings are always an impressive sight in the harbor.

“We’ve been investing in the port over the last few years and the strong relationship we have built with international cruise brands is bringing regular business into the city. We are proud that Virgin Voyages see Portsmouth as their home and look forward to welcoming them back in the future and providing shoreside electrical power to ‘plug in’ their ships when they return in 2025.

“The port’s success is the city’s success, and we are proud to be the UK’s most successful local authority owned, which is also gaining global recognition.”

James Ralls, director of Victorious Events said: “The Virgin sail past was an amazing moment and gave over 60,000 festival-goers a really special Portsmouth experience. It highlighted the festival’s unique seafront location, which sets us apart from others and topped off a brilliant day for the city.”

In the past month alone, Portsmouth International Port welcomed over 25,000 passengers, achieving its largest number of turnaround calls to date. August also marked the first anniversary of the council-owned port’s new carbon-neutral terminal extension, which enables the port to manage thousands of passengers alongside regular ferry services.