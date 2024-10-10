Regent Launches New Gift Card Incentive for Travel Advisors

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has introduced a special incentive for travel advisors in the U.S. and Canada, offering a $250 gift card for each newly deposited booking on select Northern Europe 2025 voyages and a $100 gift card for any other 2025 voyage from September 30 to November 3, 2024.

“There’s never been a better time for Travel Advisors to book their clients aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “With this limited-time offer, we aim to reward our Travel Advisors for their dedication and hard work while providing them with an opportunity to significantly boost their earnings.”

There is no limit to the number of gift cards travel advisors can earn, offering additional rewards with each booking.

“Through this latest initiative as part of our Regent Elevate programming, we continue to support our valued Travel Advisors, allowing them to maximize their sales potential as we approach the holiday season,” said Shawn Tubman, senior vice president, sales and trade marketing, North America. “This is just one of the many ways Regent is committed to empowering our Travel Partners and ensuring they have the tools to thrive in the ultra-luxury cruise market. Our unrivaled partnership with Travel Advisors is at the core of our success.”

Advisors can consider 29 unique itineraries, ranging from 9 to 32 nights, exploring destinations in Northern Europe and beyond. This offer is valid for bookings made from September 30 to November 3, 2024.