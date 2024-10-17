Regent Announces First Reunion Cruise in Six Years

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled plans to offer its first Reunion Cruise in six years, which will sail onboard the Seven Seas Mariner in December 2024.

According to a press release, the cruise offers a mix of luxury travel and nostalgia, inviting both loyal guests and newcomers to enjoy the Regent experience.

“This Reunion Cruise represents a convergence of Regent’s past and its bright future,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“It offers our esteemed guests an extraordinary opportunity to reconnect with cherished Regent personalities and fellow travelers, all while reveling in the unmatched luxury for which our brand is celebrated. This voyage embodies our unwavering commitment to crafting unforgettable moments and fostering a sense of community among our global family of discerning travelers,” she added.

Sailing to the Caribbean, the seven-night voyage will start from the port of Miami, Florida, on December 11, 2024.

The itinerary will feature visits to Roatan, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; Cozumel, Mexico; and Key West, Florida.

“At the heart of this sailing will be an illustrious group of retired Regent crew, with whom guests will enjoy the company during dinners, cocktail parties, and excursions,” the company said.

Among the retired crew members joining the cruise are Captain John McNeil and General Manager Davor Josipovic.

Cruise Director and Assistant Cruise Director Jamie and Dana Logan will also be onboard for the special sailing.

To commemorate the sailing, Regent has also put together a series of exclusive, hosted shore excursions, as well as onboard programming that includes Regent-themed trivia and commemorative events.

According to the company, the experiences are designed to create lasting memories and strengthen the bonds within the Regent community. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to acquire specially curated mementos.

The voyage will also be attended by past guests who have attained the Seven Seas Society level of Commodore with over 2,000 nights sailed with Regent.