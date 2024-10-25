Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Quebec Welcomes Azamara Journey’s Maiden Call

First call in Quebec for Azamara Journey

The Port of Quebec welcomed Azamara Journey’s maiden visit on Wednesday, October 23.

The 2000-built Azamara Journey arrived in Quebec while sailing its 12-night Canada and New England voyage, which departed from Boston, Massachusetts on October 12. The ship’s inaugural visit was commemorated with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony.

Azamara Journey’s itinerary included calls in Portland, Maine; Eastport, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Sydney, Nova Scotia; Havre St Pierre, Quebec; Sept-Iles, Quebec; and Saguenay, Quebec, before reaching Quebec City. The voyage concluded in Montreal on Thursday, October 23.

