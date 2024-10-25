Quebec Welcomes Azamara Journey’s Maiden Call

The Port of Quebec welcomed Azamara Journey’s maiden visit on Wednesday, October 23.

The 2000-built Azamara Journey arrived in Quebec while sailing its 12-night Canada and New England voyage, which departed from Boston, Massachusetts on October 12. The ship’s inaugural visit was commemorated with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony.

Azamara Journey’s itinerary included calls in Portland, Maine; Eastport, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Sydney, Nova Scotia; Havre St Pierre, Quebec; Sept-Iles, Quebec; and Saguenay, Quebec, before reaching Quebec City. The voyage concluded in Montreal on Thursday, October 23.