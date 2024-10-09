Pure Barre Announces Second Annual Pure Barre at Sea Cruise

Pure Barre, in partnership with Princess Cruises, announced a second “Pure Barre at Sea: A Tropical Retreat” adventure, sailing in summer 2025, according to a press release.

The barre fitness brand’s sailing will take place from May 31 to June 7, 2025, aboard the Enchanted Princess.

The week-long tropical retreat departs from Fort Lauderdale and includes stops at four destinations: Princess Cays in the Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic and Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos.

“Our first Pure Barre at Sea adventure was a resounding success for members and newcomers alike, and we look forward to bringing the high energy, fitness magic and community of barre to the Caribbean again in 2025,” said Katelyn DiGiorgio, president of Pure Barre. “For our sophomore cruise, we’re upping the ante with new, exciting events on the ship as well as additional stops in the Dominican Republic and Turks & Caicos, so it’s a cruise that barre lovers will not want to miss!”

The weeklong cruise will offer daily Pure Barre classes, including Align, Define, Classic and Empower. Guests can also participate in themed activities such as Barre on the Beach, Pure Barre on the Piazza and the Tuck and Glow class. An introductory class, Pure Barre Engage, will provide a 30-minute overview of Pure Barre techniques. All sessions will be led by certified Master Trainers and Pure Barre’s VP of Training and Technique, bringing over 35 years of combined experience.