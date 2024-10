Princess Announces 2026 Sailings from Singapore

Princess Cruises announced a series of cruises aboard the Diamond Princess, with itineraries ranging from 10 to 21 days from Singapore between December 2025 and February 2026.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit 10 destinations across Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, including Sihanoukville in Cambodia, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Angkor Wat.

Additionally, the Diamond Princess will embark on a 12-day repositioning voyage from Yokohama on November 25, visiting Toba, Osaka, Taipei, Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh City before arriving in Singapore on December 6 to begin her season there.

Highlights of the Singapore season include: