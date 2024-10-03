Princess Adds McConaughey Pantalones Organic Tequila

Princess Cruises has announced the addition of Pantalones Organic Tequila, created by Camila and Matthew McConaughey, to its exclusive “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection.

The tequila is now available across the line’s fleet.

Pantalones Organic Tequila is featured alongside wine and spirits curated by Princess’ celebrity creative partners, the company said in a press release.

The tequila, made from 100 percent organic ingredients, is available in three expressions: Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. It can be enjoyed neat, as a shot, or in cocktails, including the signature Fancy Pants drink.

Guests can find Pantalones Organic Tequila at bars on all Princess Cruises ships, and it is included in the Princess Plus and Princess Premier beverage packages.

Additionally, a mobile Pantalones Organic Margarita Cart will stroll the decks serving up unique offerings and cocktails. Guests can even use Princess’ exclusive OceanNow service delivery to summon the Pantalones Organic Margarita Cart to their location for a completely personalized mixing experience anywhere on the ship.

“Matthew and Camila personify the timeless ‘Love Boat’ story, first meeting over margaritas and igniting a life partnership of romance, fun, family and experiences,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“Their attitude, energy and passion for delivering a story-based spirit with a light-hearted approach to enjoying life pairs perfectly with our onboard vibe of relaxation, adventure, love and world-class dining, drinks and entertainment.”

New cocktails crafted in partnership with the Pantalones Team and Princess Mixologist Rob Floyd, include:

Pants on Fire – Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Campari, Smoked Paprika Agave, garnished with a salt rim and Green Tabasco

Sea Legs – Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, Luxardo, Fresh Lime Juice, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Agave, topped with soda water

Hot Pants – Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice, Jalapeño Slices, Agave Nectar

Fancy Pants Paloma – Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, Betty Buzz Grapefruit, Lime Juice

24K Gold Margarita – A Princess favorite, now made with Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, Grand Marnier, Margarita Mix, garnished with salted rim

The brand’s “pants-free” attitude, which challenges the traditional seriousness of premium spirits, is highlighted in a series of exclusive video spots that showcase the personalities of both Pantalones and Princess. These videos will debut onboard.

Pantalones Organic Tequila, created by Camila and Matthew McConaughey, joins other celebrity-crafted spirits in the “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection, including Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber, Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull, Melarosa wines by Jason Aldean and Love Prosecco by artist Romero Britto.