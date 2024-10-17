Princess: 2026 Summer Deployment in the Caribbean

With two ships in the market, Princess Cruises is planning its largest-ever summer Caribbean deployment in 2026.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the seasonal program, which includes several itineraries departing from Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral.

Eastern Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale

Ship: Regal Princess

Dates: Six departures between April and August 2026

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Princess Cays (Bahamas); Amber Cove (Dominican Republic); and Grand Turk (Turks and Caicos)

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the Regal Princess is scheduled to offer cruises to the Eastern Caribbean that visits the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos.

The week-long itinerary will be repeated six times during the 2026 summer and features stops in Amber Cove and Grand Turk, as well as Princess’ private island destination in Eleuthera, Princess Cays.

Eastern Caribbean from Port Canaveral

Ship: Caribbean Princess

Dates: Seven departures between May and October 2026

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: San Juan (Puerto Rico); Amber Cove (Dominican Republic); and Grand Turk (Turks and Caicos)

The Caribbean Princess is also scheduled to offer week-long cruises to the Eastern Caribbean from its homeport in Port Canaveral.

One of the ship’s itineraries in the region features visits to Puerto Rico, Amber Cove and Grand Turk, and is set to be offered seven times between May and October 2026.

Southern Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale

Ship: Regal Princess

Date: April 3, 2026

Length: 8 nights

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Kralendijk (Bonaire); Willemstad (Curaçao); and Oranjestad (Aruba)

According to Princess Cruises, this eight-night itinerary to the Southern Caribbean was designed to allow guests to spend more time in the ABC islands.

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale onboard the Regal Princess in April 2026, the cruise features longer visits to Bonaire, Curaçao and Aruba, as well as four full days at sea.

Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral

Ship: Caribbean Princess

Dates: Seven departures between May and September 2026

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Cozumel and Costa Maya (Mexico); and Mahogany Bay (Honduras)

Between May and September 2026, the Caribbean Princess is scheduled to offer seven cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the seven-night itinerary features visits to ports in Mexico and Honduras, including Mahogany Bay in Roatán. The cruise can be combined with other Eastern Caribbean sailings for a 14-day voyage that includes visits to multiple regions, Princess added.

Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale

Ship: Regal Princess

Date: Ten departures between April and August 2026

Length: Seven nights

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Cozumel (Mexico); Belize City (Belize); and Mahogany Bay (Honduras)

One of the itineraries being offered more often by the Regal Princess, this seven-night cruise sails to the Western Caribbean and features destinations in Mexico, Belize and Honduras.

With ten departures scheduled to take place between April and August 2026, the cruise sails from Port Everglades to Cozumel, Belize City and Mahogany Bay. Guests looking for longer voyages can combine the cruise with other departures for a 14-day combination sailing, Princess said.