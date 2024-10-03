Port of Vancouver on Pace For Record Cruise Season

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s mid-year 2024 statistics show the Port of Vancouver is on pace for another record-breaking year, driven by strong passenger growth, according to a press release.

From March to June 30, 2024, a total of 554,546 passengers passed through the Canada Place cruise terminal, representing a 13 percent increase from last year’s mid-year record of 490,119 passengers.

“Cruise continues to thrive in Vancouver—and this is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the local industry as much as it is to the region’s natural beauty,” said Peter Xotta, resident and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“Being a homeport destination where cruise lines base their ships for the Alaska season means benefits are spread throughout the region, from local food and beverage suppliers to ship fuel and repair providers to downtown restaurants and hotels.”

The Canada Place cruise terminal experienced its second busiest day on April 29, with nearly 20,000 passengers passing through. Additionally, five of the terminal’s top 10 busiest days took place in April, May and June of this year. In June, the port authority partnered with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to introduce facial biometrics for cruise passengers, enhancing the terminal’s capacity to handle large volumes of travelers efficiently, securely, and smoothly.