Port of New Orleans Expects Record Cruise Season

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is projected to reach a record 1.3 million passenger movements by the end of the year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to a press release.

Port NOLA is experiencing strong demand for both oceangoing and river vessels, with the cruise business contributing over 15 percent to Port NOLA and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad’s consolidated annual revenue, the port said in a press release.

“With a record number of cruise passengers anticipated across the industry in 2025, New Orleans remains a leading destination for two vacations in one as cruise passengers typically stay to experience our city before or after their voyage,” said Acting Port NOLA President and CEO Ronald Wendel, Jr. “Our long-standing partnerships have been key to this success, and we’re grateful to our cruise line and hospitality partners for their continued support.”

Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean are returning this month to the Port of New Orleans, underscoring their commitment to the Louisiana cruise market. Norwegian Cruise Line has renewed its agreement for an additional five years and will expand its offerings with the Norwegian Getaway.

Royal Caribbean is also making its return with the Brilliance of the Seas. Additionally, earlier this year, Carnival Cruise Line celebrated its 30th anniversary of cruising from New Orleans and finalized a five-year agreement for two year-round ships, the Valor and the Liberty.

Additionally, Disney Cruise Line is returning for its winter season with the Disney Magic, which resumed operations in January 2024. River cruises are reportedly thriving as well, with six homeported vessels, including American Cruise Lines and America’s first Viking Cruise, which was built in Louisiana and began sailing in 2022.