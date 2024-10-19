Port of Dover Welcomes Oceania Sirena on Maiden Visit

The Port of Dover celebrated the inaugural visit of Oceania Cruises’ Sirena on October 15, according to a press release.

The Sirena arrived as part of a 22-day voyage from Stockholm to Amsterdam, which departed on September 26. Passengers disembarked to enjoy day excursions to some of Kent’s most famous attractions, including its castles, cathedrals, gardens and vineyards, the port said in a statement.

Peter Wright, head of cruise at the Port of Dover said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Sirena, the Oceania Cruises team and their guests to Dover on this wonderful autumn day. Dover is a great port of call at this time of year, giving guests the opportunity to experience a snapshot of Kent’s famous culture, heritage and countryside in one day. There are hidden gems around every corner of the county and for those looking to travel a little further, London is within easy reach. We are very lucky to have all of this on our doorstep.”

Jason Worth, vice president of international sales at Oceania Cruises added: “It’s always exciting to bring a ship into a port for the first time, as it’s a chance for our guests to experience a new destination, whether it’s their second, tenth or 15th cruise with us. Calling at Dover allowed Oceania Cruises’ guests to explore one of England’s most iconic maritime destinations, and they delighted in the scenic beauty and historic charm of the area.”

The ship departed Dover in the evening, heading to Antwerp, Belgium, before concluding its voyage in Amsterdam, Holland, on October 17.