Port Everglades and Royal Caribbean Group Extend Agreement

Allure of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Group continue its partnership following approval of an extension to the company’s Passenger Terminal and Berth User Agreement by the Broward County Board of Commissioners, according to a press release.

The approval extends the user agreement through Sept. 30, 2030, and provides the cruise line with a second option term for an additional five years. Port Everglades and Royal Caribbean Group are also exploring facility upgrades for Cruise Terminal 29 to accommodate newer ships across the company’s fleet.

“I thank the County Commissioners for helping us move forward on our commitment to attract and retain customers like Royal Caribbean Group that provide a substantial lift to our local economy,” said Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades.

