Ponant’s Le Lyrial Calls in New York City

Ponant has celebrated the inaugural call of Le Lyrial at the Manhattan Cruise Termnal on October 1 with a plaque exchange.

The ceremony was attended by executives from Ponant, including CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer Hervé Gastinel, Deputy CEO Belinda Hindmarsh, and CEO Americas Samuel Chamberlain.

Key officials and partners from New York in attendance included Francisco Pineda, Executive Vice President of the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), Acting Port Director Jeffrey Green, and officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Ports America.

Over the next three years, the company will make additional calls in New York.

“We are thrilled for Ponant’s return to New York City with the inaugural visit of Le Lyrial and it has been an honor to receive such a warm welcome from local officials and our partners here,” said Hervé Gastinel.

“As we sailed into the harbor and past the Statue of Liberty, our guests and team onboard were overwhelmed with emotion and many of our guests noted it was a highlight of their cruise. I want to extend special thanks to Francisco Pineda and the NYCEDC for their vision and collaboration in making this day a reality, as well as to Acting Port Director Jeffrey Green and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for their support.”

Gastinel added: “The successful arrival of Le Lyrial in New York reflects the dedication and commitment to excellence of Captain Stanislas Devorsine and his officers and crew. I want to thank them for their continued efforts in delivering an exceptional experience to our guests every day.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ponant to New York City,” said NYCEDC President & CEO Andrew Kimball.

“As the most popular tourism destination in America, the cruise industry plays a pivotal role in New York City’s economy with a record-high 1.5 million passengers expected to travel through the Manhattan and Brooklyn Cruise Terminals this year generating nearly $420 million of economic activity.”

Top Photo: From left CEO Americas Samuel Chamberlain, Capt. Stanislas Devorsine, NYCEDC’s Francisco Pineda, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer Hervé Gastinel, Acting Port Director Jeffrey Greene, Port America Ken Winkler Ponant_speech_010