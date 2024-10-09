Ponant Trials Fuel to Reduce Emissions By 90%

As part of its commitment to reducing air emissions, Ponant is trialing alternative fuels across its 14-ship fleet.

According to its latest sustainability report, the trials are the second level of the company’s strategy, which first focuses on energy efficiency.

One of the new alternatives being trialed is B100, a biofuel produced from used cooking oils collected in France.

According to the company, the alternative fuel was trialed onboard Le Champlin in autumn 2023 and was run by ALTENS.

Ponant added that B100 emissions are 90 percent lower compared to fossil fuels, and already exceed European requirements for 2035.

The company also highlighted the biofuel’s production chain, which is certified by ISSC, an international sustainability standard recognized by the European Union, and has a guaranteed traceability of its raw materials.

A Bio-LNG test was carried out onboard Le Commandant Charcot, and other biofuel tests are planned soon, Ponant added.

According to the company, the tests conducted in 2023 confirm the viability of certain biofuels for its existing fleet.

The technical feasibility studies verify engine sustainability, performance maintenance and any potential risks associated with handling the new products.

An analysis of the origin and production of biofuels throughout their lifecycle is also conducted to verify their sustainability.

“These fuels can be directly incorporated into the engines and are available now. We want to help demonstrate that this is a credible alternative that can contribute to decarbonizing Ponant’s fleet and the entire maritime industry,” explained Mathieu Petiteau, newbuilding and R&D director at Ponant.

“These tests will help fine-tune technical parameters and the different emissions and compositions of the gas associated with using this type of biofuel,” he added.

Of the company’s 14 ships, 12 are currently certified “biofuel ready,” while the Paul Gauguin is in the process of certification.