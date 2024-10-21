Ponant Takes Steps to Ensure Wellbeing of Workforce

Ponant is investing in the wellbeing of its employees ashore and at sea, according to its recently published 2023 Sustainability Report,

“Our employment strategy focuses on guaranteeing a good quality of life at work that enables our teams to thrive in a stimulating professional working environment,” the company said.

In 2023, Ponant’s workforce included nearly 4,700 employees, with over 675 staff members in its shore-based offices and more than 4,000 crew members working onboard its 12-ship fleet.

In addition to engaging in a series of activities to attract talent and retain its staff, the company launched different initiatives to promote engagement and wellbeing in its workspaces.

“Mobilizing and retaining our employees remains at the core of our priorities, as we are convinced that their commitment is the key to our success,” Ponant Group’s CEO Hervé Gastinel said.

Onshore, Ponant renovated its offices to create more collaborative areas, with the new workspace reinforcing a sense of belonging.

As part of the modernization, the company also incorporated energy-saving devices that include LED lighting, motion detectors and 15 charging points for electric vehicles, as well as extra space for bicycle parking.

Ponant noted that it had signed an agreement governing teleworking that allows team members to work from home up to three days a week.

Onboard its ships, the company launched the Sea You program, which offers the company’s employees an opportunity to take part in sea-related activities.

Aimed at familiarizing staff members with the maritime environment and its values, the project includes a wide range of activities, such as scuba diving outings, lessons on how to drive a zodiac, access to a maritime library and nautical chart lessons.

“Offering everyone the chance to have a go at sea-related activities, to get to know more about the maritime environment and its values, so dear to Ponant, is a great adventure that opens their eyes to every stage where employees are involved,” Gastinel explained.

At Ponant’s head office, a zero-plastic policy is also in place, with cups and bottles of water removed from use.

The company is also said to be carrying out research to identify alternatives and innovative ways to reduce, recycle and recover plastics in its work environment.