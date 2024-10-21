Ponant Offers Air Credit on Select Kimberley Voyages

Ponant is offering a $2,000 air credit per guest for select 2025 voyages to the Kimberley region in Australia, according to a press release.

The offer applies to new bookings made from now until November 15, 2024, through select gateways. The promotion is available with the purchase of one of Ponant’s all-inclusive expedition voyages.

“The Kimberley is a captivating destination that has long beckoned to true explorers due to its stunning natural beauty and wilderness. Though relatively unknown outside of Australia until recently, it’s quickly becoming a trending hotspot,” said Samuel Chamberlain, Ponant’s CEO of the Americas.

“At Ponant, we are renowned for our destination expertise and offering deeply immersive experiences to some of the world’s most remote areas. The Kimberley is one such place, where we’ve been pioneering luxury expedition journeys since 2017. Now is the ideal time to introduce this remarkable region to discerning travelers across North and South America.”

Guests aboard Le Jacques Cartier and Le Soléal will embark on an 11-day adventure, including zodiac tours of King George River with views of the 260-foot-high King George Twin Falls, exploration of ancient Gwion Gwion rock art, cruising through the mangroves and cliffs of Hunter River, visiting green turtle breeding grounds at the Lacepede Islands, and witnessing the 45-foot tidal movements of Collier Bay.

Fares start at $10,040 per guest, including up to 20 percent in bonus savings based on double occupancy.