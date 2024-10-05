Ponant Announces 86 Sailings for 2026 Summer

Ponant will offer 86 sailings and 37 itineraries for the summer of 2026, the company announced in a press release.

The lineup includes three brand-new routes and cruises to Greece, Croatia, Scandinavia, the British Isles, Japan, the Canary Islands and the Kimberley.

Ponant’s itineraries in the Mediterranean and Southern Europe span Greece, the Adriatic shores and the Iberian Peninsula.

According to the company, the sailings visit historic towns and picturesque villages, as well as ancient sites and hidden coves, allowing guests to uncover the rich heritage and vibrant cultures of the region.

In Northern Europe, the cruises will let passengers discover medieval castles, fjords and iconic cities with destinations in Scandinavia, Northern France, Portugal and the British Isles.

Ponant’s ships are also scheduled to sail in the Atlantic for the 2026 summer, with cruises to France, England, the Canaries and Portugal.

The Kimberley region is also returning to Ponant’s lineup with expeditions that allow guests to discover waterfalls, savannahs, and crystal-clear waters, the company said.

According to Ponant, the destination, which is located in Northern Australia, is one of the last unspoiled regions of the world.

Another destination being visited by the company during the 2026 summer is Asia, which will see itineraries spanning China, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Japan.

Itineraries in the region were created to showcase the diverse influences that shaped Asian culture, Ponant said, exploring destinations that offer unique blends of history and culture.

Bookings for the new sailings in these regions opened on October 3, 2024, the company added in the press release.

Ponant is also scheduled to offer cruises to the Arctic in 2026, with vessels visiting Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland and more.