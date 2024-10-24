Polar Code Pass: Making Expedition Operations Safer

Polar Code Pass has a solution for cruise ships sailing in polar regions to access Mean Daily Low Temperatures (MDLT) as required by IMO’s Polar Code.

“In navigation, it’s not only important to check for ice conditions, but it is also important to check for temperature limitations of the vessel,” said Marius Kruse, founder and managing partner of Mariem Solutions, the company behind the software.

While temperature checks are considered a basic principle of route planning, accessing MDLTs in the right way can be a challenging task, he told Cruise Industry News.

“We can say we are the first who can present to the industry such data as required by the Polar Code,” he added.

According to Mariem Solutions’ Managing Partner and Developer Emmerich Reize, one of the biggest differentiators of the product is its comprehensive amount of information.

“Polar Code Pass offers access to ten years of historical temperature data, which is a huge amount of data. It’s nothing you can have on your phone or on an average laptop,” he explained.

Information comes from different sources, including national and regional weather services.

“They supply us with past data. We have connections to all of them, and we compile this data,,” Reize said.

“We supply this data because it is absolutely impossible for an officer onboard or someone in an office, who is not deeply into computer technology and data science, to do that as the Polar Code requires it,” he continued.

The software doesn’t make weather forecasts; instead, it shows the Mean Daily Low Temperature for each day of the year, Kruse explained. Users can check information instantly.

The product recently reached the cruise industry through a partnership with Bogerd Martin, an international nautical chart provider.

“They have their own chart ordering software, which integrates Polar Code Pass in their product range, and they have clients in the expedition cruise market,” he said.

According to Reize, in addition to its large information database, the software differentiates itself from the competition by being ready and easy to use.

With servers based in Germany, a country known for its strong data protection laws, Polar Code Pass also offers a secure space for its customers’ information, he said.