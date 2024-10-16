P&O Cruises Releases 2026-27 Program

P&O Cruises has announced its winter 2026-27 collection, which is now open for pre-registration starting October 14, 2024, according to a press release.

The new itineraries feature Galveston, Texas, and Port Vila, Vanuatu, as well as six additional ports: Agadir (Morocco), Alotau (Papua New Guinea), Kona (Hawaii), Newcastle (Australia), Port of Spain (Trinidad) and Progreso (Mexico). Guests can also look forward to New Year’s celebrations in Hamburg, Barcelona and Lisbon.

Those who book holidays by December 9, 2024, for trips departing on or after October 1, 2026, will benefit from several introductory offers, including a 10 percent early bird discount on applicable Select Price holidays, a 10 percent deposit option on Select Price or Early Saver holidays, and an additional 5 percent discount for Peninsular Club loyalty members on select holidays.

The 2026-27 collection features 78 new itineraries, showcasing 102 destinations with over 100 late or overnight stays across more than 30 ports.

Highlighted itineraries include Aurora’s 75-night Grand Tour, departing Southampton in January 2027, featuring an overnight stay in Galveston, Texas, along with stops in Port of Spain, Trinidad, and Progreso, Mexico. Prices start at £5,999 per person. Arcadia’s 106-night world cruise, also departing in January 2027, introduces Port Vila, Vanuatu, and revisits destinations like Alotau, Papua New Guinea, and Kona, Hawaii, starting at £9,999 per person.

Other notable sailings include Arcadia’s December 2026 Atlantic Islands itinerary, with stops in Agadir, Morocco, and Cape Verde, priced from £979 per person. Festive options include Iona’s 16-night Atlantic Islands cruise featuring a New Year’s Eve stay in Lisbon, and Aurora’s 14-night Baltic itinerary, focused on Christmas markets, starting at £1,399 per person. Azura also offers two festive cruises departing Tenerife in December 2026, starting at £1,229 per person