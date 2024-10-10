Oceania Unveils Creperie to Debut on Allura

Oceania Cruises unveiled plans for a new culinary venue, the Crêperie, set to debut on the upcoming Allura, launching in July 2025, according to a press release.

Located next to Baristas, the line’s signature coffee bar, the Crêperie will offer a variety of French crêpes, Bruxelles waffles, bubble waffles and Italian ice cream sundaes, available from mid-morning through the afternoon.

Developed by Executive Culinary Directors and Master Chefs of France, Alex Quaretti and Eric Barale, the menu will feature over 20 options, including classics like crêpe Suzette and customizable creations, offering guests endless combinations for their sweet treats.

“Allura, our eighth elegant small ship, represents the next step in Oceania Cruises’ evolution and a new way of exploring the world. Food is at the heart of everything we do at Oceania Cruises; The Finest Cuisine at Sea is not just a tagline, it’s a philosophy which drives our whole business,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“However, finest does not always mean the fanciest – and our more relaxed, yet still refined, culinary venues, such as the beautiful new Crêperie aboard Allura, is a perfect example of this. With this addition on board Allura, our guests have never had more choice in what to eat and when – and of course all our dining venues on board are included for all guests free of charge.”

Chef Alex Quaretti added: “We cannot wait for Allura to join the fleet, and the new Crêperie concept is a great addition to our onboard culinary venues. Located next to Baristas, and just around the corner from the very popular Bakery, the new Crêperie completes this sociable and temptingly delicious corner of the ship.

“I know our guests will be delighted by the range of delicious fluffy waffles, delicate crêpes, and myriad flavors of Italian ice cream served in a bubble waffle wrap, cone or bowl – the challenge will be choosing which toppings. Among my personal favorites is the French crêpe with Nutella and whipped cream – it reminds me of being taught how to cook the perfect crêpe by my grandmother when I was growing up.”

Chefs Alex and Eric are hard at work finalizing other menu developments specifically for Allura, plus other new culinary initiatives to be rolled out across the eight-ship fleet next year. More announcements are to come in the next few months.