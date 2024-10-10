Oceania Rolls Out 2025 Specialty Cruises with Exclusive Hosted Voyages

Oceania Cruises has announced its 2025 Specialty Cruises, featuring an array of onboard programs led by celebrated hosts, according to a press release.

The lineup of hosts includes authors, television personalities and chefs such as Claudine Pépin and Sara Moulton, Food & Wine 2023 Best New Chef Aisha Ibrahim, as well as Oceania Cruises’ Executive Culinary Directors and Master Chefs of France, Alex Quaretti and Eric Barale.

“Oceania Cruises has always set the standard for onboard culinary excellence and immersive travel experiences, and our 2025 Specialty Cruises continue to raise the bar even higher,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“These voyages are a celebration of our commitment to creating one-of-a-kind travel experiences, offering an unparalleled fusion of culinary and cultural offerings for our guests. Thanks to the impressive line-up of renowned chefs and experts to enhance our onboard programming, including specially crafted menu items in The Grand Dining Room and at the Chef’s Market Dinners in the Terrace Café by each of our culinary hosts, our guests are in the best possible hands.”

The 2025 Specialty Cruises will explore regions such as the Mediterranean, Alaska and the Far East. Each cruise will offer expert-led onboard programming, featuring lectures, live cooking demonstrations, cooking classes, themed Chef’s Market Dinners in the Terrace Café, fireside chats and exclusive hosted shore excursions.

Highlights include: