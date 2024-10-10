Oceania Rolls Out 2025 Specialty Cruises with Exclusive Hosted Voyages

Oceania Cruises has announced its 2025 Specialty Cruises, featuring an array of onboard programs led by celebrated hosts, according to a press release.
The lineup of hosts includes authors, television personalities and chefs such as Claudine Pépin and Sara Moulton, Food & Wine 2023 Best New Chef Aisha Ibrahim, as well as Oceania Cruises’ Executive Culinary Directors and Master Chefs of France, Alex Quaretti and Eric Barale.
“Oceania Cruises has always set the standard for onboard culinary excellence and immersive travel experiences, and our 2025 Specialty Cruises continue to raise the bar even higher,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.
“These voyages are a celebration of our commitment to creating one-of-a-kind travel experiences, offering an unparalleled fusion of culinary and cultural offerings for our guests. Thanks to the impressive line-up of renowned chefs and experts to enhance our onboard programming, including specially crafted menu items in The Grand Dining Room and at the Chef’s Market Dinners in the Terrace Café by each of our culinary hosts, our guests are in the best possible hands.”
The 2025 Specialty Cruises will explore regions such as the Mediterranean, Alaska and the Far East. Each cruise will offer expert-led onboard programming, featuring lectures, live cooking demonstrations, cooking classes, themed Chef’s Market Dinners in the Terrace Café, fireside chats and exclusive hosted shore excursions.
Highlights include:
- Sirena Godmother Cruise with Claudine Pépin
May 20 – June 3, 2025 | Barcelona to Dublin
Hosted by Claudine Pépin, this 14-day sailing features exclusive onboard events such as a Q&A, cooking class and Chef’s Market Dinner. Guests will explore culinary arts and enjoy overnight stays in Seville and Bordeaux.
- Sara Moulton Cruise
May 26 – June 4, 2025 | Barcelona to Athens
Chef Sara Moulton will join this nine-day culinary journey featuring live cooking demonstrations, signature dishes in The Grand Dining Room and exclusive shore excursions.
- Food and Wine Best New Chefs Cruise
August 18 – 28, 2025 | Seattle to Seattle
Food & Wine 2023 Best New Chef Aisha Ibrahim will host the voyage, featuring special menus, cooking demonstrations and food-focused shore excursions.
- Culinary Luminaries Cruise
September 14 – 26, 2025 | Barcelona to Istanbul
Hosted by Executive Culinary Directors Alex Quaretti and Eric Barale, the sailing will include live cooking demonstrations and destination-focused Chef’s Market Dinners while exploring iconic Mediterranean destinations.
- Oceania Club Reunion Cruise
October 22 – November 6, 2025 | Hong Kong to Bangkok
This 15-day sailing includes four overnight port stays and features hosts from the culinary and travel worlds, offering exclusive events and shore excursions for both Oceania Club members and new travelers.