Oceania Cruises Unveils 2026 Collection of Voyages

Oceania Cruises has announced its 2026 Collection of Voyages, featuring over 100 itineraries, including 35 Grand Voyages, according to a press release, and ranging from seven to 67 days.

“Oceania Cruises is about discovering the magic of small-ship cruising, where the onboard experiences are just as exceptional as the destinations visited,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“Onboard our intimate ships, guests can tailor their experience exactly as they wish, whether that be indulging in a gourmet meal created by our esteemed onboard culinary team or setting out on a shore excursion – the choice is entirely theirs. The convenience of small-ship cruising allows our guests to unpack only once and seamlessly explore iconic cities and hidden treasures; with no lines, they’re able to step ashore quickly, and they are always warmly greeted back aboard with a heartfelt welcome from our onboard team.”

Highlights of the 2026 Collection:

Alaska: Guests aboard the Riviera will sail through Alaska’s landscapes, with itineraries offering stops in ports like Juneau and Ketchikan, as well as destinations like Klawock and Haines.

Mediterranean: Sailings on the Allura, Insignia and Nautica take travelers through some of the Mediterranean’s most popular locations, including Barcelona, Rome and Santorini.

Baltic, Scandinavia and Northern Europe: The Vista, Marina and Insignia lead voyages through Northern Europe, including the landscapes of Norway’s fjords, Iceland’s glaciers and the cities of Stockholm, Berlin and Reykjavik.

Canada and New England: Travelers sailing on the Vista can explore coastal New England and Canada’s provinces. Itineraries include stops in Quebec City, Boston, and Halifax, along with less frequented destinations like Charlottetown and Havre-Saint-Pierre.

Transoceanic Voyages: These itineraries aboard Oceania’s ships offer immersive journeys through remote destinations such as Bora Bora, Tangier and the Canary Islands.

A standout itinerary in 2026 is Marina’s Solar Eclipse Cruise, which will position guests to witness the total solar eclipse during a voyage from Copenhagen to Reykjavik. This special itinerary includes onboard programming and expert commentary from astronomer Dennis Mammana.