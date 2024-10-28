Norwegian Getaway Kicks Off Winter Season in New Orleans

The Norwegian Getaway recently kicked off Norwegian Cruise Line’s seasonal deployment in New Orleans.

Repositioning from Europe, the 2014-built ship arrived in Louisiana for its homeporting season on October 20, 2024.

On that day, the vessel sailed from New Orleans on a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean that features visits to destinations in Mexico, Belize and Honduras.

In addition to two days at sea, the itinerary included stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán, as well as Harvest Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line’s exclusive cruise port in Belize.

The Norwegian Getaway continues to offer similar itineraries departing from New Orleans through late April, when it’s scheduled to offer a repositioning cruise to New York City.

The 11-night voyage sails to the Southern Caribbean and Central America with planned visits to Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curaçao and Puerto Plata.

During the 2025 summer, the Norwegian Getaway is set to offer a series of cruises to Bermuda sailing from New York City.

As the winter season approaches, a number of ships from Norwegian Cruise Line are scheduled to reposition to the Caribbean over the upcoming weeks.

Serving as the largest homeport for the company in the region, Miami will receive seven ships from the company’s fleet, including the Norwegian Encore and the Norwegian Joy.

The Norwegian Bliss, the Norwegian Escape, the Norwegian Breakaway, the Norwegian Jade, the Norwegian Pearl, and the Norwegian Gem are also scheduled to sail from PortMiami this winter.

Also sailing from Florida, the Norwegian Epic is scheduled to offer cruises departing from Port Canaveral, while the Norwegian Jewel operates out of Tampa.

Norwegian’s newest ship, the Norwegian Viva, is scheduled to return to San Juan for a second season sailing from Puerto Rico.

The 2022-built Norwegian Prima sails from New York City and Galveston, which will also serve as the basis for the Norwegian Escape in December.