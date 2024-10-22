Norwegian Cruise Line: New Experiences Aboard Aqua and Luna

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) unveiled details about the new onboard experiences and expanded venues to be available aboard the Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna, the first two vessels in the Prima Plus Class set to launch in April 2025 and 2026, respectively.

“We provide our guests with more to do with a variety of fun, exciting and elevated experiences for every type of traveler,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The two sister ships will introduce a brand-new venue to the fleet, the Aqua and Luna Game Zone, along with thoughtfully redesigned spaces and bringing back many more of our best-in-class offerings, beloved by our guests and inspired by their feedback. We look forward to our guests enjoying more of what they love on board and creating unforgettable memories aboard Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.”

The new ships will feature the company’s first-ever Aqua and Luna Game Zone, a revamped gaming experience building on NCL’s popular Galaxy Pavilion and arcade venues, the company said.

This area will include a variety of games, including virtual reality experiences like Space Racing and Beat Hero, as well as classic arcade games such as Ms. Pac-Man and Donkey Kong.

Additionally, the ships will introduce redesigned spaces, including the complimentary Bull’s Eye Bar with interactive dart games and a full-service bar. Guests can enjoy automated scoring projected on a big screen while playing, making it a more engaging experience. Tee Time, an enhanced mini-golf area themed around the “Wonders of the World,” will feature 12 interactive holes across two decks and will be two and a half times larger than on previous ships.

A dedicated Pickleball Court will also return, based on guest feedback.

The Mandara Spa and Salon and Pulse Fitness Center will receive design updates and new services. The Mandara Spa will feature a two-story indoor spa waterfall and marble staircase, along with a new Clay Sauna offering detoxifying and exfoliating treatments. Guests can also relax in thalassotherapy loungers in the thalassotherapy pool. IV Drip Therapy will be introduced, providing hydration and essential nutrients to enhance energy and immunity.

The Thermal Suite will have twice as many heated loungers compared to previous ships, allowing more guests to relax while enjoying ocean views. Returning features include a charcoal sauna, ice room, salt room, and flotation salt pool.

The Pulse Fitness Center will be redesigned to include modern workout equipment, cardiovascular machines, and a dedicated spin studio. Guests will have access to various workout classes, including yoga, mat Pilates, cycling, and stretching.