Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Africa Cruise Itinerary

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced significant changes to the itinerary of the Nov. 16, 2024, sailing onboard the Norwegian Sky.

Sailing to the Canary Islands and Africa, the 21-night cruise has replaced three ports, as well as updated port times in six stops.

Citing fuel optimization efforts, calls to Casablanca and Agadir, Morocco; and Banjul, Gambia have been replaced.

According to a statement sent to booked guests and travel partners, the adjustments were made as part of Norwegian’s commitment to the environment.

“We are committed to providing the best vacations at sea and have been working tirelessly to continue elevating the quality of the overall guest experience while positively impacting society and the environment,” the company said.

“As we continue to optimize itineraries for fuel efficiency, as part of our commitment to the environment and sustainability efforts, we have adjusted the itinerary,” Norwegian continued while apologizing for any inconveniences caused by the changes.

“We recognize the importance that destinations play in our guests’ vacation decision-making process and assure you that these modifications were made with an optimal guest experience top of mind. As such, we’ll no longer visit Casablanca and Agadir, Morocco; and Banjul, Gambia,” the company said.

Instead, the Norwegian Sky is now scheduled to visit Funchal, Portugal, as well as Santa Cruz de la Palma and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.

“These extraordinary destinations offer stunning natural landscapes, vibrant city life, and a rich cultural heritage,” Norwegian said.

The company also changed times in port for the previously scheduled visits to Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain; Dakar, Senegal; Abidjan, Ivory Coast; São Tomé, São Tomé and Príncipe; Luanda, Angola; and Walvis Bay, Namibia.

Sailing from Lisbon in Portugal to Cape Town in South Africa, the cruise also includes a visit to Arrecife in Spain’s Canary Islands.

According to the statement, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a $100 non-refundable onboard credit per stateroom as a gesture of appreciation and acknowledgment of the inconvenience caused by the adjustments.

Passengers will also receive a 10 percent discount in the form of a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) that can be used toward any of the company’s published sailings through December 31, 2025.