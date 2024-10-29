Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Noordam Makes Maiden Call in Tokyo

Noordam in Tokyo

Holland America Line’s Noordam sailed into the Port of Tokyo for the first time on Sunday, October 27.

The ship visited Tokyo as part of its 28-night Circle Japan, Taiwan and The Philippines Collector voyage, which departed from Yokohama on October 13.

he Noordam departed Tokyo in the afternoon hours, heading for Kobe/Osaka. As the ship departed from the port, a brass band of Tokyo students performed a farewell concert.

The ship also visited Aomori, Japan; Otaru, Japan; Hakodate, Japan; Akita, Japan; Sokcho, South Korea; Sakaiminato, Japan; Fukuoka, Japan; Kagoshima, Japan; Kochi, Japan; Kobe/Osaka, Japan; and Shimizu, Japan before reaching Tokyo.

The complete itinerary also includes ports of call in Naha, Japan; Ishigaki, Japan; Keelung, Taiwan; Kaohsiung, Taiwan); Manila, Philippines; Boracay, Philippines; and Puerto Princesa, Philippines before the ship arrives in Hong Kong on November 10.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.