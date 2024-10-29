Noordam Makes Maiden Call in Tokyo

Holland America Line’s Noordam sailed into the Port of Tokyo for the first time on Sunday, October 27.

The ship visited Tokyo as part of its 28-night Circle Japan, Taiwan and The Philippines Collector voyage, which departed from Yokohama on October 13.

he Noordam departed Tokyo in the afternoon hours, heading for Kobe/Osaka. As the ship departed from the port, a brass band of Tokyo students performed a farewell concert.

The ship also visited Aomori, Japan; Otaru, Japan; Hakodate, Japan; Akita, Japan; Sokcho, South Korea; Sakaiminato, Japan; Fukuoka, Japan; Kagoshima, Japan; Kochi, Japan; Kobe/Osaka, Japan; and Shimizu, Japan before reaching Tokyo.

The complete itinerary also includes ports of call in Naha, Japan; Ishigaki, Japan; Keelung, Taiwan; Kaohsiung, Taiwan); Manila, Philippines; Boracay, Philippines; and Puerto Princesa, Philippines before the ship arrives in Hong Kong on November 10.