Nicky Guerrero Returns as Secretary General of MedCruise

The Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports (MedCruise) announced the return of Nicky Guerrero as secretary general, according to a press release.

Guerrero previously served in this role from January to November 2023 and, after a brief hiatus, is returning to the position. This decision was made by MedCruise’s newly elected President, Theodora Riga, in consultation with the Board of Directors, following recent elections held during the MedCruise General Assembly in Malaga.

Riga said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Nicky back to the Association for another term as Secretary General. On behalf of all the members of the Board, we would like to thank Anja Lohrum, interim secretary general for her service to MedCruise.”