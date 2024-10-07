Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Nicky Guerrero Returns as Secretary General of MedCruise

Nicky Guerrero

The Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports (MedCruise) announced the return of Nicky Guerrero as secretary general, according to a press release.

Guerrero previously served in this role from January to November 2023 and, after a brief hiatus, is returning to the position. This decision was made by MedCruise’s newly elected President, Theodora Riga, in consultation with the Board of Directors, following recent elections held during the MedCruise General Assembly in Malaga.

Riga said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Nicky back to the Association for another term as Secretary General. On behalf of all the members of the Board, we would like to thank Anja Lohrum, interim secretary general for her service to MedCruise.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.